Mumbai plane crash: Deceased pilot’s husband blames aviation company for the incident

Mumbai: Prabhat Kuthariya, husband of a pilot, who lost her life in Mumbai plane crash on Thursday, has held the aviation company responsible for the incident. Talking to ANI, Kuthariya on Thursday said that the incident could have been averted.

“The incident could have been averted. Maria had told me that the flight won’t be flown due to bad weather. The aviation company is responsible for this unfortunate incident,” he said. Five people were killed after an aircraft of UA Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed near an under-construction building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar earlier on Thursday. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash. “An aircraft of UA Aviation Pvt Ltd departed from Juhu airport at 12.20pm and lost ATC contact at 1.08 pm,” Juhu Airport authorities said.