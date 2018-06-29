Mumbai plane crash: Crashed chartered plane was owned by ‘blacklisted’ company UY Aviation owned by Dipak Kothari

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has a reputation in political circles of being a veteran survivor of a few close aviation shaves. Incidentally, the ill-fated aircraft was owned by UY Aviation — the same firm that was blacklisted by the Maharashtra government after a mishap last year. The near- mishap involved one of its choppers and CM Fadnavis.

The 12-seater aircraft was sold after the plane met with an accident in Allahabad; it was purchased by gukta baron Dipak Kothari who owns UY Aviation. On Thursday, when he was taking stock of the situation, the CM refused to go anywhere near the actual crash site. He spoke to the media and other people, but did not look at the wreckage.