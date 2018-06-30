Mumbai Plane Crash: Congress demands action against aircraft owner Dipak Kothari

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 30, 2018 08:16 am
mumbai, mumbai plane crash, congress, dipak kothari, radhakrishna vikhe patil, U Y Aviation, aircraft, congress party leader, ghatkoparMumbai: Rescue personnel stand near the debris of the chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5, in Mumbai on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Mumbai: The Congress party leader in the state assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe–Patil, has demanded the government slap a case on Dipak Kothari, owner of U Y Aviation, for the aircraft which crashed in Ghatkopar on Thursday, killing five.  Vikhe-Patil in his letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged this was an act of negligence on the part of Kothari, that had endangered the lives of citizens, as one passer-by was killed in the crash.

Further, Vikhe–Patil said in the letter, “Weather conditions were not conducive for undertaking this test flight and it was a risky situation. An inquiry is needed into this entire incident”. He has further referenced the telephonic conversation between the captain, Pradeep Rajput and co-pilot Marya Zuberi, who agreed the weather was not suitable for a flight test. Vikhe-Patil further stated, it was alleged by Zuberi’s husband Prabhat Kathuria, that Kothari forced them to take this flight.

Vikhe-Patil brought to Fadnavis’s attention U Y Aviation company has a dismal record. “This company does not maintain helicopters properly. On a previous occasion, this aircraft had endangered the life of very very important persons (VVIPs). If this company can play around with the lives of VVIPs, then how can you count on them to have any regard for the lives of their staff?” Vikhe–Patil asked, in his strongly-worded letter.


He has also sought an inquiry against Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for sanctioning this ill-fated test flight. “However, the crash occurred on the test flight itself. It is evident no scrutiny was made while giving permission for the test flight,” alleged Vikhe-Patil.

