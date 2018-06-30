Mumbai Plane Crash: Bereaved kin identify bodies through jewellery, don’t wait for DNA reports

Mumbai: A day after the plane crash in Ghatkopar, the bodies of the five who perished in the crash have been identified. Though hospital authorities had sent DNA samples of the deceased to the Kalina Forensic Laboratory for analysis, the bereaved families did not wait for reports and claimed the bodies to perform the last rites.

The bodies of four of the deceased were charred beyond recognition and were identified through their personal belongings — jewellery — rings, chains and earrings — of the victims. “We cannot wait for DNA reports as it would have taken longer to perform their last rites. All of us were able to identify the jewellery,” said family members.

Delhi-based pilot Captain Pradeep Rajput’s body was identified by his pendant and gold ‘kada’, co-pilot Marya’s body was identified by her ring, engineer Surabhi was identified by her earrings. Only co-engineer Manish’s face was partially recognisable, which made it easy for family members to identify it.

Meanwhile, Marya’s husband Prabhat Kathuria had questions for the aviation company and government — was it necessary to conduct the flight test even in such unfavourable weather conditions? “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms do not permit test flights of small planes in rainy weather. Who then let such a flight take place? Is the agency culpable? Did officers within the agency allow the flight that clearly flouted its norms? We want to know who took the call, who signed the papers for the flight to take place from the DGCA’s side,” demanded Kathuria.

A senior doctor from Rajawadi Hospital said the bodies were completely charred, so DNA samples were collected and sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. “But as all the families identified the bodies, we handed over them after completing the necessary paperwork,” he added. According to Police Inspector Vishwanath Kolekar, Ghatkopar Police,“An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered and inquiry is being conducted in the matter. So far, no complaint has been registered.”