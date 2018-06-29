Mumbai Plane Crash: All you need to know about the Ghatkopar tragedy

Mumbaikars were in distress as the news broke of the chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar. Five people including a pedestrian were killed when a chartered plane crashed in the thickly populated suburb of Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The family and friends have blamed the aviation company for the crash incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who visited the crash site said, “The incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous.” CM Devendra Fadnavis further said the cause behind the crash would be known after the probe.

“The reasons behind the mishap and names of those responsible for it should come out in open. Civil Aviation Minister has already ordered a probe into the incident. We had requested him (to order a probe) considering the gravity of this unprecedented incident,” he added. The state will also award compensation to the victims of the crash as per norms.

Here’s what we know so far: 01 Chartered aircraft crashed A 12-seater chartered aircraft crashed into the boundary wall of a partially-constructed building in Ghatkopar (west) on Thursday around 1.15 pm.

02 5 killed All the four occupants on board, including the two pilots and the two aircraft maintenance engineers, were killed in the crash. A pedestrian on the ground was also charred to death.

03 Deceased identified The four occupants of the chartered plane were identified as pilots Maria Zuberi, 48, and Pradeep Rajput, engineer Surabhi Brijeshkumar Gupta, 34, technician Manish Tejpal Pande, 21 and pedestrian Govind Pandit.

04 One of the engineer was pregnent Surbhi Gupta, who was on board the aircraft, and got killed was reportedly pregnant.

05 Mumbai-based aviation company owned the plane The plane, a Beechcraft King Air C 90 turboprop, was sold by UP government in 2014 to a Mumbai-based aviation company UY Aviation run by Gutka baron Dipak Kothari.

06 It was test run The aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airstrip on a test flight. It lost control when it was four nautical miles from Juhu, Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources told PTI.

07 Took off from Juhu airstrip "The aircraft was from Juhu-to-Juhu cross-country flight and took off at 12.20 pm. It was coming in for landing at Juhu when it crashed at 1.11 pm," an AAI official told PTI.

How the tragedy unfolded

The control tower tried to contact the pilot when the aircraft took off but was unable to do so, the official told PTI, adding probably a technical snag developed in the aircraft due to which the pilot could not control the plane.

Initially, the pilots were not ready to conduct the testing of the flight due to unfavorable weather conditions, which was confirmed by the relatives of the deceased pilots. But they received instructions from the Air Traffic Control that the aviation company, U Y Aviation Private Limited, was insistent that the test flight be undertaken as scheduled.

The death count would have gone up, as there were 30 workers were present on the day of the incident on the construction site. But those 30 workers at the construction site were saved from the mishap as they had just stepped out for lunch.

DGCA officials traced the Aircraft Voice Data Recorder (black box), which will help them piece together the events that led to the crash.

The aircraft was owned by UY Aviation — the same firm that was blacklisted by the Maharashtra government after a mishap last year. The near-mishap involved one of its choppers and CM Fadnavis.

The 12-seater aircraft was sold after the plane met with an accident in Allahabad; it was purchased by gutka baron Dipak Kothari who owns UY Aviation.

Politicians react to the crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too visited the crash site and said the air mishap would be probed.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said he spoke to Suresh Prabhu to review the guidelines for repaired aircraft test run on the densely residential zone.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel praised the pilot for averting the large-scale loss of lives. “Salute to the pilot who showed the presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life,” the NCP leader tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan expressed grief over the death of five people after a chartered plane crashed in suburban Ghatkopar. “Pained to learn about the Chartered PlaneCrash in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. This is very unfortunate that five people including one person on the ground lost lives in this crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. #MumbaiPlaneCrash,” the former chief minister said on Twitter.