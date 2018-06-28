Mumbai plane crash: Aircraft was sold by UP government to private company in 2014

Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government today said the plane which crashed near Mumbai this afternoon was sold by the state government to a private company in 2014. Five persons were killed when a King Air C90 12-seater aircraft on a test flight crashed in a crowded Mumbai suburb this afternoon.

“This aircraft was not that of the Uttar Pradesh government. It was sold in 2014 to a private company UY Aviation,” Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said. The aircraft was with the government till 2014. It was sold to UY Aviation of Bombay. It is currently neither owned nor operated by the UP Government,” he added. He was reacting to reports in a section of the media that the plane belonged to UP Government. Pictures of the plane showed that it carried the logo of the UP government.