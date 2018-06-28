Mumbai plane crash: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct detailed probe into Ghatkopar tragedy

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into a chartered plane crash in Mumbai today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today said.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar told PTI.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations, an official in the ministry said. He said the minister also asked the investigation authorities to ascertain the cause of the crash.

The small aircraft crashed in Sarvodaya Nagar of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai at around 1.30 pm, police said. Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told PTI.

Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.