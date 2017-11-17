Mumbai: PhD students suffering due to lack of funds for research from government and institutes

Mumbai: Students pursuing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) are facing difficulty due to lack of funds from the government and institutes. Students have criticised the funding system based on the National Eligibility Test (NET) stating funds cannot be allocated based on technical knowledge without any consideration of practical abilities.

Research, thesis and experiments are the crux of any PhD course. Students claimed in order to conduct research work or even try out experiments they need funds for which they depend on the grants from the government. But recently, this funding has been reduced which has crippled the students as they cannot carry out any kind of research work.

If students pursuing PhD score more than 70 per cent in the competitive written NET they can avail of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scheme of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This JRF includes a stipend of Rs 25,000 and additional House Rent Allowance (HRA) per month granted to a student. But this test is based on technical analysis and the gravity of the questions have become difficult now.

Students claimed they cannot be denied funds just because they are unable to score a distinction in this test. Joshua Salian, a PhD student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), said, “Why are we denied the funds if we cannot score well? Not all of us are good in technical knowledge and in fact, in courses related to social science too much of analysis is not even required. I am pursuing social service so there is no question of judging my technical skills. I should be judged on the basis of my practical knowledge as social service is a field course.”

While, Kirti Desai, a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), said, “How can the government generalise the allocation of funds based on one common examination? We need funds to do research work which is beneficial for the society. We want to contribute to the society through our work so the government should encourage us instead of cutting down the funds.”

The institutes revealed funding is an important factor for PhD students. A senior professor at TISS said, “TISS is entirely dependent on funds from the UGC and if the funds are not sufficient the students are handicapped. The government demands world class research results from deemed institutes but does not seem to provide the necessary funds to even begin such kind of research work.”