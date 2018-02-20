Mumbai: Pervert in BMW arrested for flashing at TV actor Sumeet Raghavan’s wife

Mumbai: TV actor Sumeet Raghavan’s wife was subjected to an obscene sight in Vile Parle on Monday morning when the driver inside a white BMW suddenly started masturbating in front of her. She was returning home after a visit to her doctor.

The TV actor tweeted about the incident where he said that his wife was livid and even wanted to slap the driver. The offender, however, drove off before she could reach him. She then went to the Vile Parle police station and registered a complaint against the occupant of the white-coloured BMW who was wearing a ‘grey-coloured safari’ suit and was in the driver’s seat. Within two hours of the case being registered at Vile Parle police station, 42-year-old Jeevan Choudhary was arrested from the vicinity.

The victim told the police that the car was parked in a no-parking zone near a girl’s school. “I was carrying a water bottle and talking to someone on the phone while walking on the footpath. I halted for a while to drink water. Just then, the occupant of the car rolled down his window. Momentarily, I thought he was searching for an address. When I looked intently, I saw his unzipped trouser. Before I could react, he had sped away,” she told the Free Press Journal.

After reaching home she narrated the incident to her husband, who tweeted, tagging the Mumbai police: “A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him, he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits.”

The victim further said, “I am 47-year-old and the man rolled down his car window and flashed. There is a girl’s school in the vicinity. Sexual predators should not be spared.” The twitter went viral on social media. The couple reached Vile Parle police station where the victim’s statement was recorded and an FIR under Section 509 registered. The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.