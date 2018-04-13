Mumbai: People gather at Azad Maidan to protest against Kathua and Unnao rape victims; see pics

Mumbaikar’s, women and child rights organisation and political parties such as AAP, Congress came together to protest against the government’s inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape case. The recent rape cases, shook the nation in a similar way that Nirbhaya case did.

Check the pictures below:

More pictures from #AzadMaidan where Mumbaikars have gathered to demand #JusticeForUnnao survivor and little girl who was brutalised and murdered in the #KathuaCase Images courtesy Akhil Vasudevan and Faisal Khan. pic.twitter.com/4R6vm40nwP

— Citizens for Justice and Peace (@cjpindia) April 13, 2018

MUST WATCH Ex Finance minister Mr .@YashwantSinha comes in support of DCW’s @SwatiJaiHind‘s indefinite hunger strike demanding Strong Anti Rape Laws “The demands of Swati should be urgently addressed and accepted, else this #Andolan will spread. It’s important” : Yashwant Sinha pic.twitter.com/lbpp0MVWd6 — AAP Ka Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) April 13, 2018

At the #JusticeforAsifa protest at Azad Maidan pic.twitter.com/jbqU3WwqEU — Antoine Lewis (@chezantoine) April 13, 2018

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl belonging to the Bakherwal tribe was allegedly gang-raped after the accused had held her in captivity in the village temple for a week in January. In UP’s Unnao district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and her father was beaten by the politician’s brother before he died in police custody.

Police inaction and the silence or delayed response of political leaders, from PM Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, has intensified the anger further.