Mumbai: People gather at Azad Maidan to protest against Kathua and Unnao rape victims; see pics

Mumbai: People gather at Azad Maidan to protest against Kathua and Unnao rape victims; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 13, 2018 05:57 pm
Mumbaikar’s, women and child rights organisation and political parties such as AAP, Congress came together to protest against the government’s inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape case. The recent rape cases, shook the nation in a similar way that Nirbhaya case did.

Check the pictures below:

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl belonging to the Bakherwal tribe was allegedly gang-raped after the accused had held her in captivity in the village temple for a week in January. In UP’s Unnao district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and her father was beaten by the politician’s brother before he died in police custody.

Police inaction and the silence or delayed response of political leaders, from PM Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, has intensified the anger further.

