Mumbai: Penguin enclosure glass delivery delayed

Mumbai: In yet another instance of delay in meeting an important deadline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to procure imported acrylic glass for the Humboldt penguin enclosure in Byculla Zoo. The glass was supposed to arrive in the zoo by December 23, but the birds will have to wait for a few more days as the same is likely to reach here not before next week.

According to zoo officials, the procurement of acrylic glass has been delayed due to the Customs Department. It is stuck due to some technical snag in the customs clearance procedures.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director of the Byculla Zoo, said, “The acrylic glasses have arrived in Thailand but are stuck at the airport due to some custom clearance issues. We are yet to get the green light and this is the real reason for the delay. The glasses would be delivered to the zoo department probably by next week. However, the glasses will have to be installed by foreign technicians, who are expected to arrive in the city only later.”

It may be recalled that one of the Humboldt Penguins had died on October 22 due to dullness, loss of appetite (not eating), greenish stools and laboured breathing.

The significance of these glasses is that they will act as a boundary wall and hinder direct contact of the penguins with humans.

Interestingly, a Code of Conduct would be enforced from the first week of January and if the civic body continues to work with this pace, the birds will then have to wait for these glasses until the elections are over.