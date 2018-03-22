Mumbai: Pay Rs 10 crore, become an MLC, BJP corporator told

Mumbai: In yet another case of corruption, two people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from a BJP corporator to help him “become a member of Legislative Council”, the Thane police said. Following a complaint by BJP corporator Manohar Dumbre, a trap was laid at a hotel on Tuesday and the two were held, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Makarand Ranade said the accused Anud Kar, 29, and Anil Bhanushali, 31, are residents of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, respectively. A search is on for the third accused, Abdulla Ansari. Dumbre said he received a call from the accused on March 4 stating they can help him become a member of the state Legislative Council if he paid Rs 10 crore. The accused claimed they can arrange a meeting between him and Maharashtra CM Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the corporator said in his complaint.

Dumbre, sensing something, amiss lodged a complaint and the two were arrested when they came to meet him and collect an advance of Rs 25 lakh, the police said. Biennial elections to 21 Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra are due later this year. The accused had told Dumbre that nominations for MLC polls would happen in June/July and he was required to pay an advance of Rs 25 lakh now and Rs 4.75 crore before swearing-in. The balance Rs 5 crore was to be paid after swearing-in, the police said regarding the investigation.