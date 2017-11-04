Mumbai: Paver blocks to be replaced by mastic asphalt
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), conducting the repair work on the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway, has finally decided to remove paver blocks and replace them with mastic asphalt. The authority will relay the blocks with mastic considering its feasibility for roads with heavy traffic.
Senior officials said that it was realised that there were paver blocks at several junctions of the Highway because of which the roads were uneven resulting in more trouble for commuters.
He said, “The paver blocks are supposed to be specifically used for footpaths and not on roads. Mastic asphalt is a durable surfacing material compared to others since it is suitable for traffic hit roads.”
Tagged with: Footpath in Mumbai MMRDA MUmbai Mumbai paver blocks