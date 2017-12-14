Mumbai: Passenger’s tweet, swift CR response help save life of commuter who fell off overcrowded train

Mumbai: On Tuesday, a commuter who fell off an overcrowded local train near Kalwa was saved by a quick response of Central Railway and a series of tweets by the commuters.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place in the morning rush hour, when the 39-year-old commuter (whose name has not been disclosed) fell off from an overcrowded Dadar-bound train, near the level crossing gate at Kalwa. But the passengers on the train who saw him falling off the train tweeted about the incident immediately to the railway ministry’s official Twitter account.

“Just now one commuter fell off from Dadar local at Kharigaon Fatak shifting to Thane station. Plz help @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @rpfcr,” tweeted @Parsikpravasi at 9.04 am.

Just Now One Commuter fell off from Dadar Local at Kharigaon Fatak sgifting to Thane station plz help @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @rpfcr pic.twitter.com/AHnCfG4iua — Kalwa Pravasi Sangha (@Parsikpravasi) December 12, 2017

@MumRail tweeted: “@drmmumbaicr it’s SOS situation plz treat it as urgent. Question of Life & Death @Dev_Fadnavis.”

At 9.12 am, the railway ministry directed the Twitter handle of CR’s Divisional Railway Manager to take action on the incident. The RPF officials and the clerk in charge at Kalwa station were informed about the incident and instructed to help. The RPF and deputy clerk in charge rushed to spot and took the injured commuter to a nearby hospital. The commuter survived but sustained injuries on head and legs.

SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR told Hindustan Times, “It was immediate action on the part of the official that saved a life. We will award Rao, who responded immediately, reached the spot and helped save the commuter’s life.”

@drmmumbaicr Its SOS situation Plz treat it as Urgent Question of Life & Death @Dev_Fadnavis — MumRailPravasiSangha (@MumRail) December 12, 2017

After the entire incident and prompt help from the officials both the Twitter handles who tweeted for help thanked that the CR’s quick response. @Parsikpravasi tweeted: “God Bless you @RailMinIndia @drmmumbaicr @rpfcr ! @PiyushGoyal Thank you Team @TwitterIndia within few minutes response @narendramodi_in.” @MumRail tweeted: “Issue resolve by@drmmumbaicr. They helped to save one life. Thank you! Keep doing the great job.”

The Central Railway has also decided to give an award to their deputy clerk in charge Ahir Rao, for saving the passenger’s life.