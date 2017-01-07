Mumbai: ‘Parking inside Dongri home a security threat’

Private advocates and outsiders, park their cars and bikes inside the Dongri home. It is a security threat because the juveniles move around inside the premises – Member, Juvenile Justice Board

Mumbai : An advocate and a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Dipak Chattopadhyay has written a letter to the Mumbai police on Thursday regarding the drivers of defence advocates parking their cars inside the premises of Dongri remand home. Chattopadhyaya has alleged in the letter to the police that there is a possibility of drugs being supplied to the juveniles.

The letter to Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1 and Mangesh Pote, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dongri division alleges, “Private advocates and outsiders, park their cars and bikes inside the Dongri home. It is a security threat because the juveniles move around inside the Dongri premises for their day-to-day activities. A driver of a private defence advocate has been parking the car inside the observation home near the Dongri court. He has been consuming gutka, paan, bidi inside the Dongri premises, which is being supplied to the juveniles as well. There is also a possibility of drugs being supplied even to the juvenile drug addicts. There is no proper security check at the entrance and exit point of the remand home. ”

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dipak Chattopadhyay said, “This is a government institution. There are two courts inside the Dongri home. As per the law, no vehicles are allowed inside the remand homes and jails. Why is gutka, cigarette, paan, bidi allowed inside the premises? What if the juveniles escape from the observation home in one of the vehicles at the entry point?”

“Strict action is taken against the individuals, if such violations are found inside the Byculla jail and Arthur road jail. Why is the Dongri home any different where heinous criminals are being kept? Just three months ago, a juvenile who was involved with the Students’ Islamic Movement of India was kept inside the Dongri home. When will the officials install scanning machines at the entrance? Who will be held responsible if arms are supplied inside the juvenile home and a firing incident takes place?” said Chattopadhyaya. Mangesh Pote, Asst Commissioner of Police, Dongri division, “As per the information that we have received, no drugs are being supplied to the juveniles inside the premises of the Dongri home. The Dongri remand home is guarded by private security. ”