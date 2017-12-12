Mumbai: Parents feel their kids are safe, but crime against children on the rise

Mumbai: The number of crimes reported against children in India in 2016 is more than 1.06 lakh, an increase of 11 per cent from 2015. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2016 data report shows Mumbai has recorded 3,400 number of crime cases against children. But, as per a survey study by Child Rights and You (CRY), around 80 per cent parents believe school is the safest place for their children.

Parents perceive there are definite risks facing children in general, but their own children are protected in most spaces. Parents from both privileged and underprivileged sections said sexual abuse and kidnappings are the biggest threat, followed by accidents and bad company for their children.

Parents of children ranging from age group of 3 to 14 year of varied economic backgrounds were interviewed for this survey. The parents revealed transportation is the key worrying issue as 60 per cent of underprivileged parents fear for their children’s safety while using transport. Around 39 per cent of privileged parents said there was a risk to their child during travel and safety was considered as much as convenience in the choice of transport.

NCRB crime data reveals main offenders of sexual crimes against children are people known to the child and the family. But parents pointed out they are confident of their immediate family, relatives, friends and neighbours taking care of their children in their absence.

A large number of parents claimed safety of their children is the responsibility of the government and authorities should improve public security systems. Underprivileged parents confessed that due to lack of toilets in the slums, children are forced to defecate out in the open.

Four out of five parents in the survey stated they have taken necessary steps to keep their children safe like equipping the child with emergency contact phone numbers and teaching basic methods like not talking to strangers, difference between good and bad touch and awareness.

CRY stated every child is vulnerable and could be at risk not just from environment but from people as well. There is a need for implementation of a strong child protection policy at schools, security in homes and awareness about risks faced by children on a daily basis.