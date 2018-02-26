Mumbai: Parel to have eight-hour block on Holi as work on FoB to continue

In a news that would create ruckus for the railway commuters, around 200 men will be busy working on the foot over bridge at Elphinstone-Parel. The Western Railway (WR) is set to take an 8 hour block on March 3 and March 4 for connecting the FOB at Parel.

“We would be carrying a 8-hour block in which girders would be launched. In the next phase we would launch 29 meter long girders,” said a WR official. The train services are also likely to be affected during this period, reported DNA.

The Western Railway authorities also claimed that it was very difficult for them to get the manpower for this task as majority of the workers hail from the northern part of India, where Holi is an important festival. Sources have revealed that the workers will be paid 70-80 per cent more than their actual daily wage for working on Holi.

“It was a difficult task to retain the semi-skilled and unskilled labour force as they wanted to go back to their villages to celebrate Holi,” said a WR official. The WR has a larger portion to connect as part of this 12-meter wide FOB. This rail FOB will span nearly 80 meters in length connecting both ends of Parel and Elphinstone Road stations.

During this eight hour block, 40-meter long girders will be raised using 250 tonne plus cranes. There shall be another 200 tonne and two 25 tonne cranes for back up. These girders will cross six tracks plus a small patch of land before it lands on Elphinstone Road.