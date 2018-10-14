Mumbai: Panel set up to study traffic issues in city

Mumbai: The Mumbai police Saturday constituted a committee to give suggestions on the issue of parking space and congestion in the city, an official said. The Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) was named the head of the committee, which also includes officials from the Mumbai civic body, its transport wing BEST and state- run bodies MMRDA and MMRCL, he said.

The committee has been asked to study various issues and problems related to parking and road congestion in Mumbai and give appropriate suggestions and recommendations, he said. The committee has been formed on the instructions of the Bombay High Court, he said, adding citizens can also give their suggestions to the panel.