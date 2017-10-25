Mumbai: Owner of Hindmata Cinema held in Rs 500 crore fraud case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sanjay Jain late on Monday evening in connection with the Rs 500 crore IndusInd Bank fraud case. The main kingpin of the fake remittance scam is still on the run. “We had called Jain for questioning on Monday and found his dubious role in the remittance scam worth crores. He was arrested on late Monday evening,” said an ED officer.

The ED source said Jain, one of the owners of Mumbai’s Hindmata theatre, has been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Using fake bill, three companies including Yogeshwar Diamonds, Kanika Gems and Shree Charbhuja Diamonds flouted banking laws and had shelved crores of bank loan to commit the remittance scam, alleged the ED official.

The case was registered more than two years ago. “The main kingpin of this remittance scam is a hawala trader Vijay Kothari. He is still on the run and he is continuously changing his location between Hong Kong and Dubai. We have issued a look out notice for him,” added the source. Further investigations are underway.