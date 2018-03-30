Mumbai: Over 9 crore insured under RGJAY, only 11 lakh claims received, reveals CAG report

Mumbai: Over nine crore people in Maharashtra were insured for medical treatment under the Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana (RGJAY) during 2011-17, but only a fraction of this number filed claims, the CAG has said.

Lack of publicity was one of the reasons for this lacklustre response, the Comptroller and Auditor General said in its report tabled before the state legislature on Wednesday. It flagged several shortfalls in the implementation of the RGJAY and Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

An audit of the RGJAY revealed that the government failed to obtain details such as name and card number of ration card holders who were intended beneficiaries, it said. “Therefore, the authenticity of beneficiaries…could not be verified. The health cards to beneficiaries envisaged under the scheme…were not distributed,” the report stated.

“Against the premium of Rs 3,009.31 crore paid to the insurer company until November 2016, covering 9.35 crore beneficiaries, the claims received for settlement were from a meagre 11.89 lakh persons due to absence of wide publicity to the scheme…and non-appointment of Arogyamitras (who are supposed to make people aware of such schemes) at Primary Health Centres,” it stated.