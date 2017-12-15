Mumbai: Over 26% land acquired for Samruddhi Corridor so far, says Eknath Shinde

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has so far acquired 26.64 per cent land, of total 9,330.04 hectares required for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, called the Samruddhi Corridor.

Maharashtra PWD Minister (public undertakings), Eknath Shinde, informed this in a written reply in the state Legislative Assembly here today. He also said that Rs 46,000 crore is the total cost of the project, of which Rs 10,000 crore is required for land acquisition alone. Shinde was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Amin Patel in the state Legislative Assembly.

“The state government has acquired 26.64 per cent land out of the total 9,330.04 hectares required for the project. Rs 1,631.82 crore have been spent so far on the land acquisition,” he said.

According to the minister, the state-owned agencies, such as MIDC, CIDCO, SRA, MHADA and MMRDA have made a provision of Rs 2,400 crore loan to MSRDC, which is implementing the Samruddhi Corridor project.

The minister also said that there is no question of imposing cess on petrol and diesel in the 10 districts, from where the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway will pass.

“The Maharashtra government has also tied up with the government of South Korea for funding of the project,” Shinde said.