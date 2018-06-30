Mumbai: Opposition demands independent inquiry, suspension of BMC officials

Mumbai: The opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday demanded an independent enquiry and suspension of civic officials for failing to attend to the grievance of the residents of Lloyds Estate in Wadala which led to the collapse of their boundary wall on Monday.

Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition in BMC, slammed the civic body’s building proposal department officials for not responding to the repeated complaints of the residents. “Even with recurring complaints, the building proposal department allowed Dosti Realty to excavate to depths of 50-60 feet. Had they paid attention to the residents, the collapse would not have happened in the first place. We demand an independent enquiry into this issue and the suspension of the concerned official in the buildings proposal department,” he stated.

Congress corporator Sufiyan Vanu claimed that on June 6, BMC junior and assistant engineers from the works committee were already shown the impact of the excavation during their inspection but no action was taken then. He demanded the resignation of Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. He said, “Despite showing the cracks on the walls of Dosti Blossom and the impact of the excavation on the other buildings, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner saw it as a natural disaster. The ward officers have blatantly neglected the issue which required urgent action. Since the buildings proposal department falls under the Municipal Commissioner (Ajoy Mehta), we demand his resignation.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the Dosti societies and Lloyds Estate, have moved Bombay High Court against Dosti Realty, demanding that a structural audit be conducted by a private institution. The court has asked to appoint an independent expert committee and has refused to quash the stop work order on the ongoing construction at Krishna Steel compound.