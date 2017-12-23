Mumbai: Opposition demands governor C.V. Rao resignation

Mumbai: Hours after the Bombay High Court verdict quashed Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao’s sanction to prosecute former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh Society scam matter, the main opposition parties in the state demanded Rao resign from his post.

Congress MP Rajiv Satav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Jitendra Awhad asked the governor own up responsibility and step down “on moral grounds” following the adverse court ruling on his sanction order of February 2016.

State NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik termed the high court decision as “a slap in the face of the vendetta politics”.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, of the NCP, said “the politics of lies of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been once again exposed”.

Satav, the MP from Hingoli, said during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win only two seats in Maharashtra, “because the Adarsh Society scam, like the 2G scam, were election issues.

“The charges were politically motivated in both. The Governor must tender his resignation.”

Awhad, who was allotted a flat in the controversial building, said, “Maharashtra Governor Rao worked more as a BJP worker than as the Governor. At the end, the Bombay HC gave relief to Chavan. The Governor should tender resignation taking moral responsibility.”