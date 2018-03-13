Mumbai: Opposition claims ‘match fixing’ between Devendra Fadnavis and Kisan Sabha leaders

Mumbai: According to senior leader from opposition Congress, the meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the delegation of Kisan Sabha was ‘ a sort of match fixing’. The meeting went for an hour in anti chamber at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday, whereas opposition party leaders were waiting outside. The leader disclosed when they were called inside, the delegation were almost satisfied and has given consent to withdraw agitation on certain conditions.

The delegation reached Vidhan Bhavan at around 1.30 pm and met chief minister Fadnavis in separate cabin. Ajit Navale, chief of Kisan Sabha, Ashok Dhawale, state general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist), Narsaiya Adam, senior leader of CPI (M) and former legislator from Solapur, Kapil Patil, member of legislative council (MLC) and Janata Dal (Secular) party leader and MLC Jayant Patil, leader of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) were in meeting with Fadnavis. Whereas Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of opposition (LoP) in assembly and Dhananjay Munde, LoP in Council House, Ajit Pawar, legislative party leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were waiting for the meeting outside the anti chamber of office of CM at Vidhan Bhavan.

The leader who do not wanted his name said, “Not just the Opposition, even ministers were kept waiting outside. This has raised suspicion that the whole meeting was a sort of match fixing.”

Vikhe Patil, raised doubts over the act of Narsaiya Adam, senior leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former legislator from Solapur to urge Fadnavis not to announce the details of the meeting in public.

“Adam had claimed the Opposition may bring breach of privilege motion if the CM speaks outside the House when the session is in motion, he said. “I and Ajit Pawar, assured him we were ready to give in writing that we will not bring such a motion. However, he was adamant on his stand,” Vikhe Patil said to select mediapersons.

Munde, said the opposition was never satisfied with the way the loan waiver scheme was being implemented. “The government assured the farmers their demand pertaining to forest land rights will be sorted out in six months. We were supporting the march but we were not the organisers. The organisers seemed to be convinced with the offer of government,” Munde said.