Mumbai: Only 628 societies want deadline pushed back for setting up waste composting machines

Mumbai: The solid waste management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received only 628 applications, seeking an extension for setting up waste composting machines in their societies though fresh notices were served to 4303 societies who generate 100 kilograms and above of waste every day, also popularly called as ‘bulk generators’.

In the monthly review meeting, civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta instructed all ward officers to make a list of those who are yet to segregate their waste as per the new directives. The deadline of new directives finished on October 2 itself, still, many housing societies failed to start the waste composting process.

Thereafter, the BMC commissioner asked bulk generators to give written application only after which three months extension would be given and BMC will continue collecting their building waste.

However, though BMC warned of no waste collection if no written applications made still 3186 buildings have not shown any interest in it. After issuing directives for bulk generators of no more waste collection, BMC also issued new circular to deregister inactive Advance Locality Management (ALM’s). In all 24 wards of Mumbai as per BMC, there are total 454 ALMs out of which 304 has been identified as non-performing. While the BMC officials have proposed to deregister 74 ALMs out of it.