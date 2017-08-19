Mumbai: Only 45% of BKC flyover completed

Mumbai: Three years after the Bandra Kurla Complex-Chunabhatti flyover project was awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the blacklisted contractor J Kumar has only managed to complete 45 per cent of the work. The flyover project was awarded in August 2014 and had a three-year deadline. However, officials cited that acquiring permissions and the rehabilation of slum dwellers led to the delay in project

The project was stalled due to lack of permissions from various government agencies since it will jump the Mithi River stream and the railway tracks. The 1.6 km long flyover will start from G Block of BKC and will snake through Mithi River, LBS Marg, railway tracks of Central Rline and Harbour line, Somaiya Ground and will finally connect the Eastern Express Highway near Everad Nagar.

A senior MMRDA official said that it was a three year contract originally which got further extended as the permissions from Somaiya trust arrived late. “There were 70 slums that were supposed to be cleared in order to connect the flyover which took some more time. Moreover, it was a prolonged process to acquire permissions from Somaiya trust since the flyover will be crossing the famous somaiya ground. The 70 families, Project Affected People, have been rehabilitated successfully,” he added.

The official added that the deadline has been extended till December 2018. The connector will involve the construction of 260 metre long bridge on the Mithi River for which only the pillars have been erected so far. In adddition to this, a rail over bridge over the two railway lines will also be constructed.

Another official revealed that the railway authorities were unhappy with the height of the bridge according to the project design. He explained, “The authorities had first agreed to give permission to the flyover. However, they suddenly revoked their decision and asked to make some technical changes. They wanted to increase the height of the flyover which we had agreed to after conducting a meeting with them. Such permission led to more delay in the project.”

The official added that currently a final approval is pending from the railway authorities. He said, “The approval of General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) is yet to be received after which the flyover will be completed.” The 1.6-km-long connector, which is expected to cut travel time by 30 minutes and distance by 3 km, will decrease traffic congestion in Sion and Dharavi areas.