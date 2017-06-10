Mumbai: Online sex racket busted in Andheri

Mumbai: The Social Service Branch (SSB) of Mumbai Police has busted an online sex racket in the city and arrested two male pimps from Andheri (East) on Thursday night. A team of six officers of SSB has rescued two girls, one of whom is believed to be a minor, during the raid. The police have recovered one motorcycle, one four-wheeler, five cell phones and cash which was given by the dummy customer to trap the sex racketeers.

“We had sent a dummy customer to trap them (sex racketeers). One of the pimps asked the customer to sit as a pillion on his motorcycle to take him to the girls. The pimp had demanded Rs. 15,000 for each girl,” said an SSB officer, who was chasing the motorcycle in an auto-rickshaw with his team.

The pimps, generally, take the customers on motorcycle in busy traffic to avoid interception by police. One of the SSB officers got injured during the raid. The pimp was about to give police a slip but the officers, who were tracing him with different teams, nabbed him.

“The motorcycle stopped at Andheri (East) where the girls were sitting in the car and asked the dummy customer to cough up more money. We came out of the auto-rickshaw and nabbed the motorcycle rider,” the SSB officer said. The driver of the car was also arrested while the two girls were rescued.

“We have arrested two male pimps, seized five cell phones from their possession. Both the vehicles including car and motorcycle have been also seized. The girls are young and one seems to be a minor. Though her Aadhaar card shows she is not minor, a medical examination will be conducted to ascertain her actual age,” the officer said.

All of them were handed over to MIDC police for further action. They have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

“Flesh trade in the city is running under the guise of online escort services. We have identified such websites and start calling the numbers to trap them,” a senior officer of Mumbai police said.