Mumbai: Online portal raises over Rs 1 lakh in 2 days for treatment of train accident survivor

Mumbai: More than one lakh rupees has been raised by the online crowdfunding platform ‘Impactguru’ for the treatment of Kundan Jha, who met with a train accident on March 30 which caused him brain haemorrhage and is on a ventilator at Nanavati Hospital. The family said they have come from limited means and have only been able to raise around Rs two lakh of the rupees eight lakh required due to which they opted for crowdfunding.

It is hard time for Jha family to see Kundan lying unconscious, especially since when they are struggling to raise fund for his treatment. “For the next seven days, he will be going through an intensive treatment, the cost of which would be too expensive for us to bear due to which they asked Impactguru which is the online platform for raising funds,” said Chandan Jha, brother.

He added that they were searching for top 10 fundraising platform which can be helpful for them. “After searching we found Impactguru is the best online platform where the fund can be raised. As earlier also we had seen Impactguru has help many of the patients and needy person for raising funds,” added Chandan.

The colleagues of Chandan are also trying all the positive ways for raising the fund which will be used for the treatment of Kundan. “More than 800 people work in my office and we have asked each one to contribute around Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 due to which they can raise fund as soon as possible for the Kundan’s treatment,” said Jimmy Ved, Chandan’s colleague.

Ved added that till now they have been able to raise around Rs 20,000 from the contribution of office staffers. But they still need more funds as Kundan is still in the ICU and needs to be treated immediately.

