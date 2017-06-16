Mumbai: Online admission opens for junior college from today

Mumbai: Now that the results of all the boards for Class 10 are out, students are all geared up and waiting for the admission process. The admissions for minority, in-house, management and bifocal (technical) quotas in all junior colleges will be done online from June 16 to June 30 (up to 1 pm).

Students who wish to apply in this quota can contact the respective junior college directly online. But these students will not be able to apply through the general quota. So, the students can either opt for this quota or the normal general open category admission. This move has come so that seats are not blocked by students where students earlier would pursue admission both through quota and the open category.

The junior colleges giving such admission in these quotas will also have to upload the admission details of the students admitted under this quota on the online admission website. Umaji Maske, Principal of Siddharth College, said, “To bring transparency, colleges will have to reveal the number of students admitted through this quota and also provide details of the number of seats. This will help everyone to know the number of seats left for the general category.”

The students opting for this quota will also be intimated by the education department once they secure admissions. “The students will receive a message from the education department once they get the admission. They will then be told to complete the admission procedure in the respective college,” added Maske.

The admission process this year is going to be tough as large number of SSC (Secondary School Certificate) students are on par with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) students due to high marks. Over 193 students in Maharashtra scored 100 per cent this year. Aayush Shah, a student said, “I am not aware that we will not be allowed to apply for both minority and general category. I will apply for the general category and hope to get admission in the preferred college.”

The students are a bit sceptical about the online admission process. Smit Verma, a student, said, “The entire admission process is online but we are yet to understand this process. Though the offline process had its own hassles of running around the process was clear and there was less confusion.”