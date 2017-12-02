Mumbai: One out of every two available flats sold post RERA, claims report

Mumbai: JLL India (a property consultancy) has come up with an analysis of RERA data, which shows that one out of every two available flats were sold in Mumbai since the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into being.

According to a report in Indian Express, out of 50,239 apartments, 24,681 were sold as on till October 4, in Mumbai. Similarly, 86,479 apartments were sold in Thane out of 180,071 available. Mumbai suburbs saw the highest sale of flats at 87,126 out of 181,155 available.

The JLL India report further stated that, in Thane 1BHK (one-bedroom-kitchen) flats performed well, on the other hand in Mumbai and its suburbs 2BHK flats were sold more. While the luxury flats performed better in suburbs as compared to Mumbai. The city had sales of 1,949 flats with more than 4 bedrooms. The comparable number for suburbs was 2,765 and only 450 in Thane.

“Many projects have been delayed by one-two years across micro-markets in Mumbai, which is not different from the earlier trend, but this delay is now acknowledged by the developers themselves. While earlier the consumer did not have any idea about the completion timeline, due to strict regulations and huge penalties, the consumer can now hope to get his home as per the promised date,” said the report.

At 493, the suburbs had maximum number of property under litigation, while Mumbai had 169 projects and Thane had 369 projects were in litigation. The report also stated that 3,465 projects were delayed across Mumbai, out of which 1,909 projects had delays of up to a year while 469 projects were delayed by more than three years.