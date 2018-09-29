Mumbai: One of the biggest distributors of Mephedrone held

Mumbai: In a crackdown on the circulation of banned drugs in the city, the Anti Narcotic Cell’s (ANC) Bandra unit has arrested a 32-year-old man, who is deemed to be one of the biggest supplier of the Mephedrone (MD) drug. The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drug Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized MD worth over Rs 20 lakh.

During a regular patrolling round, a team led by assistant police inspector Vishal Khaire of the Bandra unit of ANC under the direction of police inspector Wadhawane spotted a man, identified as Sabir Hanif Khan (32), moving suspiciously in Dongar area of Andheri (W). After keeping a close eye on the man, the police saw him moving towards a shady lane with a black duffle bag. Upon the interception, police checked Khan’s bag and found 1.005 kilograms of MD drug worth Rs 20.10 lakh concealed in a plastic bag.

Following the interception, police apprehended Khan and booked him under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation revealed Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari, was a kingpin of one the biggest supplying chain of the MD drug.