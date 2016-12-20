Mumbai: One dead, two injured in Bandra biking accident

Mumbai: Over-speeding with poor lighting claimed one life near Bandra Reclamation flyover have where two other bikers were also injured in the road accident that took place just 500 metres before the toll plaza of Bandra-Worli sea link on Sunday late evening.

The 22-year-old deceased has been identified as Abhijeet Laxman Gurav, who was the lone child of his parents. Gurav rode his father’s motorcycle to see the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his friend Tushar Ramesh Paage (19). Both are the residents of Andheri (east). They came across the fatal accident at 9:30 PM while coming back to home.

“Gurav was riding the bike with Paage as his pillion. He stopped the bike on the northern side of Reclamation flyover as Paage wanted to attend the nature’s call,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Milind Bharambe told The Free Press Journal that one biker Zafar Shaikh (19) was driving northbound stretch of the sea-link with a high speed and hit Gurav’s motorcycle, parked before Bandra Worli sea link, from behind.

Shaikh’s bike caught fire after it skidded off the road. Both Gurav and Shaikh got severely injured in the accident. Surprisingly, within five minutes another biker Akash Rajput (20) got injured at the same place when he applied sudden brake after noticing the two youths lying in the pool of blood and fire billowing from one of the motorcylcles abandoned on the road.

Both Rajput and Shaikh are college students and live in Kherwadi and Kurla respectively.

The accident caused huge traffic snarls at sea link stretch. Though commuters did not stop their vehicles to rescue the injured youths but few of them helped Paage and police to rush them to nearby Bhabha hospital in Bandra (West).

“Gurav was admitted to the hospital at 9:56 PM and he succumbed to his grievous head injuries at 10:45PM. Gurav’s body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at 10 am on Monday,” Dr. Pradeep Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of Bhabha Hospital told The Free Pres Journal.

“Shaikh and Rajput were also brought to this hospital on Sunday night but later they were taken to two different private hospitals to further treatment,” said Dr. Jadhav.

“Last year Gurav met with a similar kind of road accident but he survived. His father had restricted him to ride the bike. But on Sunday he discreetly took the key of his father’s motorcycle to have fun with his friend. His mother has yet not been informed regarding his death,” said one of Gurav’s friends requesting anonymity.

An accidental death case, registered at Bandra Police station in this connection, was later converted into First Information Report against Shaikh, who has been booked under sections 279, 338, 301(A) of Indian Penal Code.

Bandra Reclamation, Nariman Point, Bandra Kurla Complex, etc are the favourite stretch for stunt bikers in Mumbai during night. Hence, Mumbai police barricade these areas especially during weekends to discourage them.