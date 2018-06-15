Mumbai: On MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday, party workers offer discount of Rs 9 per litre on petrol

Mumbai: While celebrating the 50th birthday of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, party workers decided to make the public happy by making a unique offer. They announced that they would reimburse Rs 9 at Sewri petrol pump and Rs 4 across the city at all pumps. The current rate of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 84.26 per litre. A state employee, who is also an MNS worker and lives in Sewri, opted for the Rs 9 offer since it is Raj’s lucky number.

Nandu Ghadigaonkar, Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, said that they wanted to tell the government that if the MNS can take such an initiative, then why they cannot reduce prices, too? Deviating from its usual muscular ways, the MNS even promised petrol pump owners that the deficit would be reimbursed. On hearing about the discount, scores of citizens on Thursday morning thronged Sewri petrol pumps.

The joy was however short lived as the Rs 9 discount was only available till 1 pm. Those who missed it were asked to travel to the other 36 other petrol pumps in the city where claimed petrol could be obtained at Rs 4 discount. Elated bike riders were seen rushing to Jijamata Udyan Zoo at Byculla, Dadar, and other petrol pumps which were offering respite to two-wheeler riders. Sudhir Kalekar, MNS Deputy Shaka Pramukh, said: “We are paying Rs 9.26 per rider to the dealer. The riders were asked to pay only Rs 75 per litre, regardless of the quantity they take. We wanted to give the BJP government a lesson in petrol pricing.” Over 500 riders availed of this ‘offer’ at Sewri petrol pump alone.

A petrol pump employee gave his wise take on the activity. “People often fall for such political gimmicks, especially when elections are round the corner.” Sanket Jadhav, an ITI student who was in the queue, admitted that the one-day relief was not going to solve his problem permanently. For that, political will, not gimmickry is needed.