Mumbai: On 52nd Foundation Day, Shishir Shinde joins Sena
Mumbai: Come elections and party hopping is a precendent. This time it is even before elections are called. Shishir Shinde, a former Shiv Sainik, who in the close group of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena, had left after Thackeray’s death to be with Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has a ghar vapasi.
On the foundation day of Shiv Sena, Shinde had a pay-back moment and confirmed the speculation by finally returning to Sena. Shinde, who began his political career with Shiv Sena, joined the saffron party on its 52nd anniversary on Tuesday. Speculations were rife after the staunch MNS supporter had met Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at a wedding a month ago. An apparent fall-out with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray in 2017, was the reason behind Shinde turning his back to the party. Interestingly, all this while, Shinde’s wife, a family friend of Rashmi, wife of Uddhav remained thick friends. Many believe she could have been the mediator.
Uddhav welcomed Shinde to the party with a Sena flag and tied a saffron thread (shiv bandhan) on his wrist. Shinde, now back in Sena said, “Uddhav ji and I had a heartfelt conservation and I could feel the presence of Balasaheb Thackeray. I will stick to the ideologies of the saffron flag and keep working as a proud Shiv Sainik.”
He also apologised publicly on the remarks he made against the party while being an MNS leader. “I apologise to you all on what I said when I was in MNS. We will rise and plant our saffron flag in Vidhan Sabha.”
Leader who dug up Wankhede pitch in 1991
- The 64-year-old politician shot to fame in 1991 after he and a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalised Wankhede stadium to disrupt a Test match between India and Pakistan.
- In 1992, Shinde was elected as a corporator from Mulund on Sena ticket and was made deputy leader in the Sena-controlled BMC.
- A few years later, he also led the Sena agitation against shortage of edible oil, where Sena workers ransacked warehouses of some private traders and made edible oil available at reasonable rates.
- In 1996, he was made a member of the Legislative Council by the Sena. However, when Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena to form his own party, Shinde left with him and was among the founding members of MNS.
- In 2009, along with 12 other MNS members, Shinde was elected to the state Assembly but was suspended even before taking the oath for obstructing Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi from taking oath in Hindi.
- In 2014, Shinde lost the Assembly elections.