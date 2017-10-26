Mumbai: Old age is no immunity against punishment for crime, yet three septuagenarians evade police arrest

Mumbai: For more than a month now, three septuagenarian brothers from Mahim who are charged with housebreaking, theft and trespassing are absconding to evade arrest.

Rehana Satope filed a complaint in September against Allarakha Jodhater (77), Mohammad Jodhater (73) and Abdulaziz Jodhater (70) for forcefully taking possession of her shop located in Mahim. She took the the shop (paan-beedi and general store) on lease from the accused, who are the landlords. Satope claimed that she regularly pay rent and the electric bill of the shop.

“Before my client (Rehana), her father Hussain Miya used to run the shop till his demise. Even the electricity bill was in her name and she paid it and the rent on time. But in the last few years, my client could not run the shop, so she had kept it shut but continued paying bills and rents,” said Ashraf Shaikh, Rehana’s advocate.

Shaikh also said the Jodhater brothers wanted to sell the entire building (which also houses the disputed shop) to some developer. “The shop was shut for some years, so the accused came up with a very unique method to execute crime. They broke open the shop’s back door and kept their own material there and at the same time, kept asking for rent. They even sent certain notices to Rehana asking her to vacate the shop but interestingly, they sent it to the shop’s address and everytime the notice was unattended.”

Rehana then filed a criminal complaint against the accused with Mahim police. Thereafter, the trio approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest relief but their pleas were turned down by a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar on October 10.

However, police are yet to arrest them. Milind Idekar, senior police inspector, Mahim station said a probe is on but the trio are untraceable. He also said they taking every possible step to nab them. Meanwhile, the Jodhater brothers have reportedly approached Rehana to settle the dispute.