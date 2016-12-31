Mumbai: Of beef ban, cows & the court

Timeline

March 2015: CMaharashtra government enforced the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act which barred slaughtering of cow, bull and etc inside the state.

April 2015: The Bombay High Court refused to stay the Beef Ban Bill passed by the Maharashtra government.

Nov 2015: The HC set December 5 as the day from when it started hearing the final arguments in the case.

Jan 2016: The HC reserved its verdict on the Beef Ban issue.

May 2016: TBombay HC pronounced its verdict

Mumbai: One of the most controversial decisions of the newly elected Maharashtra Government to ban beef had invited too much of flak. The government was dragged in the Bombay High Court to test the ‘constitutionality’ of its ban.

The petitions had said the ban violates the fundamental rights of a person to have his choice of food. However, the Advocate General Sunil Manohar argued that consuming beef was not a fundamental right.

After hearing all the contentions at large, the division bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka partly upheld the government’s decision to ban slaughtering of cow, bullocks and etc. The bench however held that citizens in the state can consume beef, provided it is procured from beyond the boundaries of Maharashtra.

The much awaited and lengthy verdict stated, “A citizen has a right to lead a meaningful life within the four corners of his house as well as outside his house. The state cannot prevent a citizen from possessing and consuming a particular type of food which is not injurious to health (or obnoxious). Preventing a citizen from possessing flesh of cow, bull or bullock slaughtered outside the state amounts to prohibiting a citizen from possessing and consuming food of his choice.”

Going by the verdict, the state cannot prosecute anyone possessing beef until it ascertains whether the said accused had possessed it ‘consciously’ or ‘unconsciously’. It should be noted that earlier, the burden to prove innocence was on the accused but now after the HC’s decision to strike down section 9B of the Act, the onus is on the state to prove that the beef in the possession of the accused is not in contravention of provisions of the said Act. The bench has burdened the police as it has put the onus on the cops for proving that the meat that they confiscated from the possession of any individual is beef or not.

The bench also struck down Section 5D of the Act which prohibits possession of the flesh of cow, bull or bullock slaughtered outside the state of Maharashtra, by saying that the section infringes right to privacy which is part of the personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of Indian Constitution. This means that one can now consume and possess meat brought from outside the state.

Mohammad Ali Qureshi, the president of Bombay Beef Dealers had said that this verdict was a setback for the butchers since it brought no improvement in the condition of the thousands butchers who have become unemployed since the enforcement of this law in March 2015.