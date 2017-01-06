Mumbai: NRI film producer molests model, arrested

Mumbai : A 32-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) has been arrested after a 30-year-old Indian model registered a molestation case against him at Juhu police station on Thursday.

“The accused entered the model’s house forcibly and tried to get intimate with her even after she stopped him. He later assaulted her with his hand (sic),” said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe. He further added that the accused went on to propose to her but she turned him down.

The NRI was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri and has been sent to judicial custody. He was later granted bail of Rs 20,000.

A police officer from Juhu police station told Free Press Journal that the NRI, a film producer and the model were dating each other since the last six years. However things turned sour between them, as the NRI has also saved few of her nude pictures in his mobile phone.

“The producer exploited her by not paying her for her modelling work. When she demanded back her pending amount, the NRI refused. This led to a heated argument between the two and she reached Juhu police station and lodged the case, and later he was arrested,” said the source.

The Juhu police are investigating the matter.