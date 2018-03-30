Mumbai: Now, use Google Maps to find nearest public toilet!

Finding public toilet when you need one is quite difficult, but in a move by BMC it will be easy now. Now, people can find public toilets on Google Maps. How is it possible? The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finished mapping 3,465 toilets across Mumbai on Google Maps.

Google Maps will not only locate public toilets but will also give details about timings, which is till what time they are open. The geotagging will also help people to know the time that will be required to reach the spot and shortest route, with live traffic updates. “We have managed to tag most of the toilets. It was a time-bound project, and we needed it to be ready before the Swachch Sarvekshan. We had about two months to complete it,” a senior civic official told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the BMC had launched an app named Mumbai Toilet Locator, which had mapped public toilets for the convenience of people, but the app didn’t get a good response. So the civic body, acting on the Centre’s directives, tagged it on Google Maps.