Mumbai: Now, TYBCom question paper leaks, half an hour before exam

The paper leak fiasco continues. On Wednesday, the question paper of TYBCom was leaked on social media. The question paper on ‘Export Marketing’ of TYBCom exam was doing rounds on WhatsApp around half an hour before the exam.

According to a report by DNA, students received the questions paper copy on WhatsApp at around 10.30 am. The paper was circulating on various student groups and groups of various coaching classes. A student said, “Many of us were shocked to see that the purported paper matched the real paper.”

Around the same time, a fake tweet was been doing rounds stating that the exam has been rescheduled for April 16. A coaching class owner told the leading daily, “Several students had got a copy of the question paper before the final bell for the exam rang at around 10.37 am. After seeing the original paper, they realised that the paper in the photo being circulated was exactly the same as the question paper. The university should acknowledge this and schedule a re-exam.”