Mumbai: Now, Shops allowed to Remain Open 24×7

Nagpur: The state government implemented Maharashtra Shop and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 2017 from Tuesday which will allow shops and establishment to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This act protect rights of labours and avail facilities.

Sambhaji Nilangekar Patil, minister for labour, issued the notification of the said act on Tuesday and made a statement before the assembly and council house.

The act exempted small and medium establishment from registration for license which has less than 10 or no labours working there. This relaxation will benefit 22 lakh establishment. Such establishment have to inform about starting of business through online and formal permission will be given online.

Another 12 lakh establishment which have less than 10 labours have right when to open and close the shop or establishment. However, according to Jitendra Shah, metal trader union leader and member of Federation of Association of Merchant’s, this provision will be beneficial to those which needs loading and unloading of heavy material and it can be done at night hours. “Small shops will not need to remain open for 24 hours,” Shah said.

The act facilitate labour to get identify card, weekly off and minimum wage. This will benefit to 35 lakh workers and labours.

‘Now the owner of any such establishment have to provide facilities of canteen and toilets, vehicle facilities for women workers and allow casual leaves,’ the act has stated. Those who fail to implement, will be liable to pay fine upto Rs one lakh.

The state reserved rights whether to allow establishment remain open for 24 hours where liquor and wine will be served.