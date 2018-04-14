Mumbai: Now, plastic ban awareness for civic wards too

Mumbai: Practice what you preach is what the civic chief Ajoy Mehta has decided to execute. As after the state-wide ban on all plastic bags, thermocol, Mehta has instructed all ward officers to not use plastic in office. Mehta has asked Assistant Commissioner of all 24 wards to put warning board outside each ward creating awareness about the recent plastic ban. Also, he has asked his officials to use a glass jar or paper cups for drinking water.

In addition, to implement minimum usage of plastic water bottles he has asked to repair defunct taps providing drinking water to the staff and visitors in their office. Also, within 21 days they have to dispose of all plastic drinking bottles like Bisleri available in stock with them. As per govt notification on plastic ban it includes all types of plastic bags, thermocol, and cutlery plastic had been prohibited from using. Wherein, plastic drinking bottles like bisleri, plastic bin liners, milk packets have been exempted.