Mumbai: Now, ‘miBEST’ for paying your electric bills

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has introduced a new mobile application for its electricity consumers for bill payments. This new application will facilitate the consumers to pay their electricity bill without entering their consumer number.

The mobile application ‘miBEST’ was officially launched on December 10. A BEST official said that consumer had to feed their consumer number for making their electricity bill payment online.

While the new mobile application only requires the consumer to enter their details like name, contact number and address once, to be able to make the bill payment.

Hanumant Gofane, the Public Relations Officer of BEST said, “Once the personal details like contact number and address are fed into the mobile application, the consumer need not feed them again while making the bill payment every month. Hence, the application provides quick payment of electricity bill.”

The consumers will also be able to view their electricity bill of previous six months and keep tabs on their units consumed by them.

The consumer can also add multiple meters in this application.

The power consumers in the city can download the applicaton “miBEST” on a smart phone and login with a user name. Sagarika Gujar, an electricity consumer of BEST from Dadar said, “The account number automatically gets reflected on your screen if your mobile number is registered with the BEST power supply division. This is convenient to use and has made our work easy.”

Around 9,500 consumers have been using this application till now. “Earlier, we had to log on to the website for the bill payment but now paying bills is more convenient,” said Ranjani Krishnan, a consumer from Parel.