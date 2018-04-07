Mumbai: Now get blood pressure checked for free at doorstep

Mumbai: In order to create awareness about hypertension, the founder of One Rupee Clinic has moved a step ahead by starting a community health division across the city which will go door-to-door to check the blood pressure of citizens. The doctor said that they will be appointing two nurses per station, who will visit various areas along with social workers to check the BP of citizens.

Currently, One Rupee Clinics provide various health check-up facilities at 12 central railway stations; under this, till date, over 47,000 citizens have been medically examined in 17 clinics at the Central and Harbour Line stations. Out of these, over 15,000 citizens were diagnosed with BP. “Among the various medical services provided by us, BP check-up is the one most availed of by citizens,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, founder of the One Rupee Clinic.

The community health service will begin at Byculla, Dadar, Kurla and Ghatkopar station and continue at other 12 railway stations, where the clinic is currently functional. “The community health division will not charge a single penny from citizens for the check-up. At least two out of 10 citizens have high BP; due to lack of awareness, they do not realise the various medical issues they may be facing,” said Ghule. He added that they will be coordinating with social workers of the area. “We aim to check around 8,000 citizens every month through this initiative. We will also follow it up with newly diagnosed cases,” he said.