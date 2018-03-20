Mumbai: Now, get all details on medical and health services on Medipta app

Mumbai: In order to bring all the facilities related to health care industry together on one platform, the Medipta medical services aggregator with the support of the state government and the Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Associations (MSCDA) have created a mobile-based application named ‘Medipta’ for patients which will connect them with the doctors, chemists and diagnostic laboratory and every entity in healthcare industry.

The main objective of the application was to bring hospitals, chemists and patients on one platform which will solve the problems of the patients. There are 72, 000 drug vendor in Maharashtra out of which 15, 000 are in Mumbai which are also connected to this application.

All basic information will be available in this application such as nearby hospitals, laboratory, ambulance, chemists, maternity homes and blood banks. “If the patient needs medicine they should send the picture of the prescription given by the doctor on Medipta app. Once the prescription is approved by the experts they will assist the nearby chemist to the patients for getting a medicine,” said Rahul Bojwalwar, Chief Executive Officer of Medipta Solutions.

Moreover, patients want to get details regarding which is the nearest blood banks they can search it on the Medipta app. “They can even know the details of the blood available at different blood banks in the city,” added Rahul.

The president of the MSCDA said the central and state government are making efforts to provide better quality medical services to the patients and this app will provide medical care to the patients immediately.

“Even though there are restrictions on online marketing and sale of medicines in the state, there are still non-malignant sales on some websites. Only prescribed and over the counter medicines will be given to the patients” said Jagannath Shinde, President of MSCDA. This application is only available on android platform soon they will launched on IOS platform.

