Mumbai: Now, even private blood banks need to update collection daily, says SBTC

Mumbai: To bring more transparency in overall collection of blood in the city the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) issued a notice to all city-based private blood banks ordered them to submit the complete report of blood collection in last six days. The official said they have also asked them to update the total collection of blood on their portal named as ‘e-raktkosh’ and should also submit a report on daily basis to the SBTC by 10 am.

The query regarding shortage of blood was raised by activist Chetan Kothari who had filed a Right to Information (RTI) seeking complete detail about collection of blood by private and government blood banks. “Earlier, I had filed RTI seeking details about the collection of blood from all the city-based blood banks. But SBTC provided the details of only government and civic-run blood banks and they did not have any details of private blood banks like how much stock they have or have collected?” said Kothari.

The official said the main reason for issuing the notice was because the city-based blood banks had refused to give required blood groups to patient’s relatives despite having enough stock. “We have also issued a notice to private blood banks asking them to update their daily collection of blood on e-raktkosh and submit report to SBTC head office daily,” said Dr Arun Thorat, Assistant Director of SBTC. He added that if any private blood bank failed to upload and submit the details stern action would be taken against them.

Interestingly, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) on November 13 had come out with a statement saying that they hadn’t received any complaints related to non-availability of blood all this while. “It is possible that there may be a shortage of a specific group in a particular bank,” the statement said, adding that a review of the stock situation last week had showed that there was about 2,500-3,000 units in all the city’s 59 banks put together. The statement further stated that during October 2016 the total blood units collected was 21,872 as compared to 22,850 units collected this year.