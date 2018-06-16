Mumbai: Now, biometric attendance for junior college students in science stream

Mumbai: The state government has directed all junior colleges in the state to initiate a biometric attendance system for students studying in the science stream.

The method of marking attendance in this manner will be effected in all the junior colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad divisions of the state, an official release stated. The release stated that the decision was taken after the Education Department received several complaints that junior college students studying in the science stream only attended practical sessions and did not attend regular classes. “Henceforth, attendance of students of science stream in junior colleges will be marked through a biometric system to avoid such incidents,” it stated.

The government has issued directives to all private aided, unaided and self-financing junior colleges. “It is necessary to have the equipment for recording the attendance through biometric system in all the junior colleges within one month,” the government order said.