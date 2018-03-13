Mumbai: Notorious YouTuber ‘VJ’ to face music for creating nuisance on Railway premises

Mumbai: Some Railway passengers recently filed a complaint on Twitter against a YouTuber for causing trouble to the passengers and railway staff members such as motormen, with his silly pranks.

VJ Pawan Singh is a YouTuber who shoots videos inside the train and uploads them on YouTube. The videos are of pranks and stunts that he pulls inside the train and on the railway station premises.

The YouTuber has not only caused trouble to the passengers inside the train he also creates nuisance on the platform and railway tracks. As reported by Mid-Day, the YouTuber pulled a stunt by lying down on the railway tracks and shouting at the motormen, “Chadhaa na, uncle! Dar gaya kya?”

In one video the notorious YouTuber would stand at the railway track and ask the motormen ““Uncle, yeh gaadi Dadar jayegi na? Siddhivinayak ka prasad leke aana.” In one such stunt video, he stood on the track with a hockey stick and threatened to hit the passenger. Irritated by the nuisance few of the passengers decided to file a complaint against him. The Railway Protection Force is now investigating the matter.

As reported by Mid-Day, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Sachin Bhalode said, “We received complaints through Twitter, after which we informed all RPF posts to find this man and the reason he is doing this.” An RPF officer also said “initially, after watching the video, it seems he is pulling pranks at Vitthalwadi railway station.”

Pawan Singh’s YouTube channel has 3,90,000 subscribers and is also gaining popularity on other social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. His video of sleeping on the tracks got more than 4,00,000 views.