Mumbai: Not just rains, even potholes are back on city roads

Mumbai: Mumbai roads and potholes have become the synonyms, which no one would be happy about, and now it feels as though Mumbai cannot get rid of the potholes even in winter. Mumbai has witnessed unseasonal rains because of Cyclone Ockhi and, with rains, even potholes are back in the city.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the worst affected stretch was the junction near Mumbai University in Churchgate. Around 15 km away, on the arterial Lalbaug Flyover, the recently resurfaced road also appeared to have taken a beating. The road on the north-bound stretch of the flyover had been resurfaced with asphalt a few days ago.

“The potholes have appeared as rainwater accumulated on the scraped road surfaces. This is a major setback for us, we can’t do much in such a situation, and will now have to wait for the roads to dry, before starting work again. We hope to complete work by May 2018,” said a senior BMC official to Mid-Day.