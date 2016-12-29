Mumbai: Not a single Victoria has licence to operate

Mumbai: The licences issued to the 130 horse-drawn carriages in 2011 and 2012 have expired in 2013 itself while no new licences have been issues thereafter. This information was obtained by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) from the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) through an application requesting information shows that not even a single Victoria has a licence to ply.

Only 35 drivers of these horse-drawn carriages have licences while the licences of the others has expired.

The organisation points out that allowing these carriages to ply is a violation of The Bombay Public Conveyances Act, 1920, and The Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988.

“It is like driving a car without a licence,” said Dr. Manilal Villayate, Director of Veterinary Affairs of the organisation. “It is a matter of concern that laws are not being enforced effectively. We have written to the Commissioner of Police to take notice of the issue,” he added.

According to various sections of The Bombay Public Conveyances Act, 1920 horse-drawn carriages, horses and drivers respectively need to be licenced by the traffic police. Meanwhile, the June 8, 2015 judgment of the Bombay High Court ruled that using Victorias in Mumbai for ‘joyrides’ is illegal because they are not being used for the purpose of conveyance of persons or goods and, therefore, do not meet the definition of ‘public conveyance’ as per the 1920 law. The Traffic department is thus not able to issue licences to Victorias. “This makes the whole industry illegal,” Villayate pointed.

The six-month extension granted by the Supreme Court for the implementation of the Bombay High Court order that banned Victorias ended on October 24.

PETA has urged the police commissioner of Mumbai to stop unlicenced horse-drawn carriages by issuing immediate directives to relevant police authorities to implement laws. It has also requested him to prohibit plying of Victorias to prevent obstruction and risk to residents and passengers in their vicinity.

“In fact the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had restricted plying of Victorias in some areas such as Colaba in 2014. But none of the restrictions or law is being followed. ” said Villayate.