Mumbai: Noisiest Navratri on last two days

Mumbai: While Mumbaikars felt Navratri celebrations were subdued this year, on the last two days of the festival, noise levels were far above the permissible limits at both, residential complexes and garba events. Organisers, however, have denied any violation.

According to Awaaz Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO), the noise levels during the period were the highest in last six years. According to the rules, a sound level of 55 decibels (dB) is the maximum limit for daytime in residential areas, while it is 45dB at night. According to activists, however, at festive events, recorded noise levels were twice the permissible limit.

“We normally do not record noise levels at Navratri. But this year, the levels crossed 90dB, the highest in last six years. In 2011, it had reached 104.5 db, which is the equivalent of incessant noise from a farm tractor,” said Sumaira Abdulali, founder, Awaaz Foundation. The suburb of Borivli, which hosted three big Navratri events, recorded the highest level at 98.6dB, at the Kora Kendra event. Ganesh Naidu, one of the organisers of the event, however, said the grounds where the event was held is by the main road, where honking is a regular occurence. “This noise is common for everyone, as levels breach 90dB every day.

We have organised the event for last 18 years and no one has complained until now,” Naidu said. Navratri noise at Falguni Pathak’s event also breached the 90dB level and organisers sang a similar tune. “The ground is opposite Link Road, where there is regular honking and vehicular traffic. Residents are used to it and there are no silent zones nearby. Besides, it is allowed until midnight anyway,” said an organiser. The Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, bans the use of loudspeakers between 10pm and 6am. However, states can extend the limit up to midnight for 15 select days in a year.